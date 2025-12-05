Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Shringverpur six-lane bridge delayed by three months

HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 03:52 am IST

Work on the remaining five pillars stopped from 15 July to the end of October because of rising water in the Ganga

: The construction of the six-lane bridge over the Ganga at Shringverpur Dham has been delayed by three months. The bridge, earlier planned for completion in February 2026, is now expected to be ready by May 2026, according to the National Highway Division of the Public Works Department (PWD). Officials said the delay happened because prolonged monsoon flooding stopped work on the pillars for nearly three-and-a-half months. Water levels were too high and currents were strong, making construction unsafe.

The 809-crore project began on February 1, 2024 (Ganga river)

The 809-crore project began on February 1 2024. It is an important part of Phase III of the Ram Van Gaman Corridor, which includes developing a 30-km four-lane road from Avatárpur in Pratapgarh to Murtaganj in Kaushambi. The six-lane bridge is a key link on this route.

Out of 40 planned pillars, 35 are completed. Work on the remaining five pillars stopped from 15 July to the end of October because of rising water in the Ganga. Construction restarted in early November. Assistant engineer Vishal Seth said that about 85% of the 30-km road stretch has been completed, and around 70% of the bridge work is done.

Now that the water has receded, work on the remaining pillars is moving faster. Executive engineer Ravindra Pal Singh confirmed that the deadline has been extended to May 2026 and that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been informed of the new timeline.

