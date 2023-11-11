close_game
News / Cities / Others / 'Shun indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers'

‘Shun indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers’

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 11, 2023 08:02 AM IST

Dr Rahul Singh, a senior agricultural scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, was addressing farmers in Kisan Mela in Khargipur village in the Chiraigaon area here on Friday.

Advising farmers to avoid the use of chemical fertilizers in the fields is now at a dangerous point, agriculture scientist Dr Rahul Singh said that the second green revolution can be possible only by the use of balanced fertilizers and organic fertilizers in the fields.

Farmers at Kisan Mela in Kharagipur village in Varanasi (HT PHOTO)
Farmers at Kisan Mela in Kharagipur village in Varanasi (HT PHOTO)

Dr Singh, a senior agricultural scientist of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, was addressing farmers in Kisan Mela in Khargipur village in the Chiraigaon area here on Friday. The fair is aimed at creating awareness among the farmers about the bad effects of indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers on soil.

“The trend of indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers in the fields is now at a dangerous point. In such a situation, if the farmers are not careful in time, then the colour of prosperity arising from the Green Revolution will fade away and then nothing will be left except regrets,” said Dr Singh.

The second green revolution can be possible only by the use of balanced fertilizers and organic fertilizers in the fields, added Dr Singh.

Soil Conservation Officer Ashok Yadav advised the farmers to use more and more organic manure, and green manure in the fields and do farming in scientific method. Swami Sharan Kushwaha, project head of Namami Gange Yojana, discussed crop residue management in detail.

The programme was also addressed by Shweta Singh of the Fisheries Department, ADO Agriculture, Richa Singh of the Horticulture Department and Deputy Agriculture Director Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

Caption: Farmers at Kisan Mela in Kharagipur village in Varanasi-HT Photo

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
