SI, constable suspended for harassing brother of wanted fraudster in Meerut

A sub-inspector and a constable posted at Brahmpuri police station here were suspended for allegedly harassing the brother of a man wanted for fraud, and extorting money from him. The suspension came after an inquiry initiated by DIG Kalanidhi Naithani confirmed the charges of intimidation and bribery. (Pic for representation only)

The incident unfolded in Ganeshpuri locality under Brahmpuri police station limits, where police were searching for Sushil Kumar, a fraudster who had been evading arrest for over 15 years. After a court issued an order for the attachment of Sushil’s property, sub-inspector Surendra Kumar and constable Rajkumar began visiting the house of Sushil’s brother, Naveen Kumar.

Despite Naveen’s repeated clarifications that Sushil had no connection with his house, the two policemen allegedly continued to harass him. According to Naveen, the officers demanded ₹10,000 to stop troubling him and warned that if the money was not paid, they would continue their visits and even paste the attachment notice on his home.

When Naveen said he couldn’t afford the amount, the officers allegedly reduced the demand to ₹5,000, which he eventually paid to avoid further harassment.

Naveen then approached DIG Kalanidhi Naithani with the help of a friend and formally lodged a complaint. Taking the matter seriously, the DIG directed senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada to initiate an inquiry. The investigation was handed over to SP city Ayush Vikram Singh.

In the inquiry report submitted by SP city, the allegations were found to be true. Acting on the findings, SSP Tada ordered the immediate suspension of sub-inspector Surendra Kumar and constable Rajkumar on Sunday.

SP city Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the development, stating that the inquiry validated the complaint and the report had been forwarded to senior officials. “Based on the findings, appropriate action has been taken against the concerned personnel,” he said.