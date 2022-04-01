Sign language training: Two-day camp begins for LBSIA staff, CISF personnel
In what is being dubbed as a first state-wide, sign language training camps will be conducted for the staff of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (LBSIA), Varanasi. The training is being imparted under the joint aegis of the LBSIA and the District Divyang Empowerment Department, UP.
The training camp was inaugurated by Aryama Sanyal, director, LBSIA, on Thursday. While Dr Uttam Ojha, convener, UP BJP cell for persons with disabilities, was chief guest at the training camp and Ajay Kumar, senior commander, CISF, was the special guest.
Speaking at the inauguration of the camp, Sanyal said, “The LBSIA is probably the first among all airports of Uttar Pradesh in terms of conducting a sign language training camp. LBSIA is committed to providing the best facilities to all passengers.”
The two-day training camp – being conducted by district divyang empowerment officer Anand Singh and Ankita Singh – began at LBSIA for the convenience/facilitation of all passengers travelling through Varanasi.
The employees are being trained in sign language so that they may provide better service to speech and hearing-impaired passengers travelling through the airport. A total of 22 trainees from Varanasi airport and two from Prayagraj airport are attending this camp.
Meanwhile, employees of the International Airport, Kushinagar, have expressed a willingness to participate in this training. Kushinagar Airport personnel are likely to attend tomorrow’s training camp.
Addressing the training camp, Ojha said, “This initiative by the Varanasi Airport director to impart training of sign language to the airport staff is an excellent move. It will prove to be a boon as staff members will be able to communicate with speech and hearing-impaired challenged passengers through sign language and help them travel smoothly.”
MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”
Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work
In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.
Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.
At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.
Engineers’ body serves notice to Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT)
Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust authorities for allegedly reducing the space allocated to the park at Gol market, Model Town, the Council of Engineers served a notice to the local bodies department's principal secretary and deputy commissioner-cum-LIT chairman, urging them to take corrective steps. Refuting the allegations, councillor Parvinder Lapran, said the area of the park has been reduced for beautification and trees will be planted at the reduced portion (around 4 feet) also.
