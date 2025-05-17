Silk Banarasi brand created to promote silk products across globe

The Uttar Pradesh government has created a silk brand - Silk Banarasi - for marketing, promoting and sale of silk products across the globe, which are woven in various locations of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi and Mubarakpur. Special secretary at Manyawar Kanshiram Ji Silk exchange/ director sericulture development department Sunil Kumar Verma meeting weavers in Varanasi on Saturday (HT Photo)

The brand name and its logo have been patented by the department, said special secretary at Manyawar Kanshiram Ji Silk exchange/ director sericulture development department, Sunil Kumar Verma, during a meeting with weavers in Varanasi on Saturday.

Verma chaired a discussion held here on Silk Marketing Portal for e-Commerce. The committees of the Federation of Silk Department and silk weavers participated.

Verma said that the Silk Banarasi brand has been established by Uttar Pradesh Sericulture Co-operative Federation for the sale, promotion and marketing of silk products. This brand and logo have been patented by the department. All weavers were appealed to join it like other e-marketing companies.

“Weavers will be connected to Silk Banarasi through commercial agreement to sell their products on silk marketing platforms. Weavers, societies will be made part of the UP Sericulture Co-operative federation and they will get actively involved in the business as partners of the UP Sericulture Cooperative Federation,” Verma said.

He said that first of all 10 to 15 weavers making silk products using handlooms and powerlooms will be added. Details of products and designs created by a particular person will also be mentioned on the silk marketing portal for e-commerce along with the product in order that the audience knows about the exclusiveness of the product. The weavers were apprised of the Brand Silk Banarasi and e-commerce. The weavers present in the meeting unanimously appreciated the new initiative to promote silk products.

The weavers of Varanasi, Azamgarh, Chandauli and Mirzapur will benefit from the functioning of the e-portal. Outlets will also be opened by the silk development department by coordinating with other departments such as tourism, Khadi Village Industries etc, said Verma and added that silk products of Uttar Pradesh will also be sold through outlets.

Verma said, “Silk Banarasi, an initiative of department of sericulture, which empowers local Varanasi weavers with global access to their products through a digital e-commerce portal, aims to promote original silk products such a Banarasi silk sarees, dupattas, scarves. By connecting these skilled artisans with a global audience, the project helps preserve traditional craftsmanship while opening new markets for the weavers.

The meeting was attended by officials of the department of the department of sericulture.