Simplified English grammar book in the making for 1.25 cr UP Board students

For the first time, experts from the Prayagraj-based English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), which functions under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), are busy preparing a special English grammar book. This book will be used by approximately 1.25 crore students enrolled in classes 9 to 12 in schools affiliated with the UP Board. State Council of Educational Research and Training (File)

During training sessions for secondary teachers last year, feedback revealed that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks (now being taught in UP Board secondary classes) are quite different from the books previously used. Most of the new books include English literature from the 20th century and writings from Britain and other parts of the world, which are quite different from traditional literature, informed officials of the state secondary education department.

It emerged that apart from the textbooks, there is also no authentic reading material available for the topics included in the UP Board examinations, such as grammar, writing skills (note writing, article writing, letter writing), and translations. This realisation led to the development of the special dedicated book, officials added.

Considering these factors, ELTI first developed a guidebook for teachers of classes 9 to 12 to help them teach the new NCERT-syllabus textbooks effectively. Subsequently, an English grammar book is now being developed. This grammar book will serve as a reference book for teachers and will cover all the grammar-related topics in the UP Board syllabus.

In this new book, along with various aspects of grammar, the actual problems faced by students in Hindi-English translation are being addressed, and study material is being provided to resolve these issues. This approach aims to alleviate students’ fear of translation assignments and enable them to translate effectively after understanding the content properly, explained officials.

Principal of ELTI-Prayagraj, Skand Shukla, said that unlike traditional grammar books, the rules of grammar in the new book are presented in the simplest language possible. This will save students from memorising rules and enable them to understand and apply those rules in various contexts independently. Rules and subject matter that have become obsolete are being excluded from the book, he added.

In this mission, the academic experts of ELTI, including Shama Parveen, Krishna Kumari, Reshu Singh, Sandeep Dubey, and Kuldeep Pandey, as well as Rashmi Priya Singh, Ruchi Tripathi, and Rashmita Singh from Government Girls Inter College (GGIC)-Kaushambi and GGIC-Prayagraj, are providing support. Principal of LBS Inter College, Santosh Shukla, and assistant professor of Government PG College, Vishnu Pratap Singh, are also part of the team. The book will be finalised after the new content is reviewed by the English department teachers of Allahabad University, explained the officials.