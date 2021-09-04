SIT probing Nilgiri Infracity fraud case

VARANASI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday started investigation in a massive fraud case by directors of Nilgiri Infracity, said police commissioner A Satish Ganesh. .

On Thursday, Ganesh had constituted the SIT comprising ADCP Varuna Prabal Pratap Singh, ACP Chetganj Nitesh Singh and station officers of Chetganj, Sigra and Jaitpura. Soon after that he held a meeting with the SIT members.

Ganesh said that a total of 38 cases had been registered against the directors of Nilgiri Infracity at various police stations of Varanasi and Chandauli in the recent past, following complaints by victims of fraud. Three accused, including Nilgiri Infracity’s CMD Vikas Singh , MD Ritu Singh and manager Pradeep Yadav had already been arrested. Teams had been deployed to ensure arrest of five others named in the case.

He said the SIT members had been instructed to collect details of properties owned by the accused and complete the probe fast.

The police commissioner said that he had also written a letter to regional transport officer, asking him to provide details and documents of luxury vehicles owned by the directors.

He said that the cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity’s directors committed a large scale fraud. The victims alleged that Nilgiri Infracity Company claimed to give plots in Varanasi and Chandauli at a much lower price than the market rate. In addition, it used to make people invest in gold by promising them good profits and tour packages.

The commissioner said that a number of people from Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh adjoining Purvanchal of UP had invested crores of rupees in the company, trusting these offers..

He said that the victims of alleged that the CMDs, MDs and directors of the company were initially very well-behaved with those who invested the money and then later used to end contact. When the investors asked for their money, officials of the company assaulted them by calling them to office.

Moreover, the enforcement directorate may also start the probe in the case of fraud soon as the ED officials have asked for all the documents related to the matter.

The police commissioner said the documents related to the case would be provided as per rule and all possible support would be given in the probe.