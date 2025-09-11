SIT submits report to Assam CM on Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Assam government to probe the alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan, submitted its findings to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi. (ANI)

In a statement on X, Sarma said the investigation had uncovered “startling facts”, suggesting a larger conspiracy against India’s sovereignty. He added that the probe also identified the role of a British national “married to an Indian Member of Parliament” in Sheikh’s activities. The chief minister further claimed that Pakistan’s interior ministry facilitated the visit of an MP from Assam to the country.

Sarma said the report would be examined in detail and placed before the state cabinet, after which the findings would be made public.

The SIT comprises senior police officers Munna Prasad Gupta, Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami and Maitrayee Deka. The team was constituted on February 17 following a state cabinet decision to investigate the activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.

The chief minister has repeatedly accused Gogoi of travelling to Pakistan and questioned the citizenship of his family. Gogoi, who heads the Assam Congress, has denied the allegations, saying he is being targeted for political reasons. He admitted visiting Pakistan in 2013, when his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, was working there on a climate change project, but rejected any suggestion of links with Pakistani authorities.

“This issue is nothing but an attempt to malign me. It’s like a C-grade movie that will flop once the SIT report is out,” Gogoi had said earlier.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress have clashed repeatedly over the issue, with Gogoi accusing the government of orchestrating a smear campaign.