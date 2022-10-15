Six arrested for hurting religious sentiments in Prayagraj

Sarai Mamrez police of the trans-Ganga region of the district arrested six persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and causing communal disharmony, late on Thursday night.

It is alleged that the accused and their accomplices tore the saffron flag installed at the gate of Ramleela Ground at Miya Ka Pura and issued threats to organisers. On the complaint of Bajrang Dal office-bearers, an FIR was lodged against seven named and 150 unidentified persons. Force has also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The Ramleela has been organised by the Hanumat Ramleela Committee for the last 54 years. Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that one Faiz reached the spot with a group of persons on Wednesday night and tore the saffron flag being installed at the gate of Ramleela Ground after an argument. The miscreants threatened to obstruct the Ramleela and even made objectionable comments against the Prime Minister and chief minister. The youths fled when the force of many police stations reached the spot, Ramleela committee office-bearer Vijay Sahu and Bajrang Dal convener Brajesh Sahu said in their complaint.

SHO, Sarai, Mamrez Tarunendra Tripathi said taking immediate action Mohd Faiz , Mohd Shamim, Asif Ali, Waseem, Asgar Ali, Mohd Monis all residents of Miya Ka Pura were arrested on Thursday night. Efforts were on to identify and arrest the others, he added.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.