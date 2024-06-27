Six Assam police personnel given life sentence in 2013 lynching case

Six Assam police personnel were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday in a 2013 lynching case. The man’s family members expressed satisfaction after the verdict came. (Representative file photo)

The district and sessions judge, Tinsukia, Dipankar Bora sentenced them to life term under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place on October 7, 2013, at Ambikapur market in Sadiya when a local resident named Ajit Sonowal was physically assaulted by the police in a public place.

Sonowal was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh where he died during treatment after which his family members lodged a first information report (FIR) against the six police personnel and a case was registered.

The trial began in Tinsukia district and sessions court in the same year after the local police filed a chargesheet. The trial continued for 11 years before the judges issued the final verdict on Wednesday.

The court order states that the judges, after thoroughly examining the evidence, witness testimonies and arguments presented by government advocate Ashok Chaudhary, found the six Assam police personnel guilty of murder.

Sonowal’s family members expressed satisfaction after the verdict came and said that it was a tough fight as they were fighting against an entire system.