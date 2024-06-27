 Six Assam police personnel given life sentence in 2013 lynching case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Six Assam police personnel given life sentence in 2013 lynching case

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 27, 2024 11:39 AM IST

The incident took place on October 7, 2013, at Ambikapur market in Sadiya when a local resident named Ajit Sonowal was physically assaulted by the police in a public place

Six Assam police personnel were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday in a 2013 lynching case.

The man’s family members expressed satisfaction after the verdict came. (Representative file photo)
The man’s family members expressed satisfaction after the verdict came. (Representative file photo)

The district and sessions judge, Tinsukia, Dipankar Bora sentenced them to life term under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The incident took place on October 7, 2013, at Ambikapur market in Sadiya when a local resident named Ajit Sonowal was physically assaulted by the police in a public place.

Sonowal was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh where he died during treatment after which his family members lodged a first information report (FIR) against the six police personnel and a case was registered.

Also Read: Ferozepur ‘sacrilege’: Cops zero in on lynching suspects after registering FIR

The trial began in Tinsukia district and sessions court in the same year after the local police filed a chargesheet. The trial continued for 11 years before the judges issued the final verdict on Wednesday.

The court order states that the judges, after thoroughly examining the evidence, witness testimonies and arguments presented by government advocate Ashok Chaudhary, found the six Assam police personnel guilty of murder.

Sonowal’s family members expressed satisfaction after the verdict came and said that it was a tough fight as they were fighting against an entire system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Six Assam police personnel given life sentence in 2013 lynching case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On