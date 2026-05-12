Six cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

Security forces on Tuesday arrested six active cadres of two different banned underground outfits from different locations of Manipur and seized a large cache of weapons, including explosives, officials said. During preliminary interrogation, a huge cache of weapons was also recovered. (HT photo)

Police said they were arrested while combined teams of state and central security forces were conducting operations to nab those who are involved in extortion and criminal activities across the state.

According to officials, four cadres of the banned underground outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) from Nongada Chana area, Imphal East district were arrested on Monday. Later, three youths who were coerced and detained by the arrestees to be recruited into the proscribed outfit were rescued.

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In a separate incident, security forces have arrested an active cadre of banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) (KCP-Taibanganba) faction, identified as one Leishangthem Obungo Singh (50) of Irengband Hawairou Awang Leikai, Kakching district, from its locality on Monday.

During preliminary interrogation, a huge cache of weapons, including four different arms, including automatic rifles, 36 empty magazines of various arms, one 51-HE bomb, two para bombs, 11 detonators, four lathod shells and 1,193 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, were recovered from their possession and seized.

Additionally, security forces also arrested a self-styled advisor of a banned underground outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party- Apunba (KCP-Apunba) faction, identified as one Khumbongmayum Anand Meitei alias Lamphel alias Ibomcha (53) of Nongada Awang Leikai, Imphal East, presently staying at Tarung Grace Colony, Imphal West.

Different cases have been registered for further necessary legal actions, officials said.