Six dead in Jaunpur as SRTC bus collides with tractor-trolley
Feb 26, 2024 09:55 PM IST
Six labourers killed, one injured in a road accident on Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway as bus collides with tractor-trolley near Samadhganj market.
Six labourers died and one was injured when a roadways bus collided with a tractor-trolley they were travelling in, near Samadhganj market, in Sikrara area, on the Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway, at midnight.
Additional superintendent of police, rural, Jaunpur, Shailendra Singh, said that about seven labourers were on board a tractor-trolley when the roadways bus coming from Prayagraj collided with the trolley, which overturned thereafter.
On receiving information about it, a police team immediately reached the spot and sent the injured to CHC Machlishahr for treatment.
Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. The relatives of the deceased have been informed.
