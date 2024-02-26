 Six dead in Jaunpur as SRTC bus collides with tractor-trolley - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Six dead in Jaunpur as SRTC bus collides with tractor-trolley

Six dead in Jaunpur as SRTC bus collides with tractor-trolley

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Feb 26, 2024 09:55 PM IST

Six labourers killed, one injured in a road accident on Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway as bus collides with tractor-trolley near Samadhganj market.

Six labourers died and one was injured when a roadways bus collided with a tractor-trolley they were travelling in, near Samadhganj market, in Sikrara area, on the Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway, at midnight.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Additional superintendent of police, rural, Jaunpur, Shailendra Singh, said that about seven labourers were on board a tractor-trolley when the roadways bus coming from Prayagraj collided with the trolley, which overturned thereafter.

On receiving information about it, a police team immediately reached the spot and sent the injured to CHC Machlishahr for treatment.

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. The relatives of the deceased have been informed.

