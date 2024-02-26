Six dead in Jaunpur as SRTC bus collides with tractor-trolley

Six labourers died and one was injured when a roadways bus collided with a tractor-trolley they were travelling in, near Samadhganj market, in Sikrara area, on the Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway, at midnight. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Additional superintendent of police, rural, Jaunpur, Shailendra Singh, said that about seven labourers were on board a tractor-trolley when the roadways bus coming from Prayagraj collided with the trolley, which overturned thereafter.

On receiving information about it, a police team immediately reached the spot and sent the injured to CHC Machlishahr for treatment.

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. The relatives of the deceased have been informed.