Six injured as vehicles collide in Bhojpur

Half a dozen people were injured when four vehicles collided on Saturday morning in Bhojpur district, police said.

Police further said that the incident occurred on the Jagdishpur–Deoradh road under the jurisdiction of Dhangai police station. According to preliminary information, a truck loaded with grain was moving slowly due to dense fog when an empty truck approaching from behind rammed into it.

About 15 minutes later, owing to extremely poor visibility, a crane and then a Swift Dzire car coming from behind also collided with the empty truck.

Police clarified that no passengers were injured in the accident, and that all the injured were either drivers or cleaners of the vehicles involved.

Five people travelling in the crane vehicle, along with the driver of the empty truck, were injured. The injured were identified as Mohammad Barik (28), Raji Ahmed (29), Sonu Alam and his wife Shahnaz, all residents of Purnea, and Bhushan Kumar (23), the driver of another vehicle.

Bhushan Kumar, who sustained serious injuries, was referred from the Jagdishpur Primary Health Centre to Ara Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

The driver of the empty truck, Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, suffered a fractured leg and was referred to a higher medical facility after receiving primary treatment.

Upon receiving information, patrol teams from Jagdishpur and Dhangai police stations, along with the 112 emergency response team, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Jagdishpur, where they are undergoing treatment.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhangai police station, Vishwajit Kumar, said that all necessary legal action is being taken.

