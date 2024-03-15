 Six injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pratapgarh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Six injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pratapgarh

Six injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 15, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Four houses were gutted in fire before fire tenders could douse the fire completely. The injured were admitted to nearby CHC.

Around six people sustained burn injuries after an explosion in LPG cylinder in Rasulha village under Patti police station of Pratapgarh district on Thursday.

(Sourced pic for representation)



As per reports, thatched houses of Kamlesh Bind, Chandrabhan, Ram Abhilash and Rajbhan are adjacent to each other. On Thursday evening, at around 4.30 pm, fire broke out at the house of Kamlesh Bind while cooking food on firewood. The family members and villagers rushed to the spot, but fire spread to the house of Chandrabhan and the LPG cylinder kept inside the house exploded resulting in burn injuries to Rajbhan, 36, Asarfilal, 45, Amritlal, 42, Dhruv, 38, Chanchal, 40, and Mohit, 20. Meanwhile, fire soon spread to the houses of Ramabhilash and Rajbhan. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire but till then the four houses and goods etc were gutted.

