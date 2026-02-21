The Tehsil-level ‘Anti-Land Mafia Task Force’ has identified six alleged associates of slain mafiosi Atiq Ahmed as land mafia and submitted its report to district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. Six more identified as land mafia in Prayagraj

The names will be placed before the district-level committee for approval and further action in its upcoming meeting, officials confirmed.

The action follows recent directives issued by the DM to include individuals in the land mafia list who have been involved in illegal land encroachments and disputed property dealings across multiple locations.

The Tehsil-level committee, headed by SDM (Sadar) Abhishek Kumar Singh, has recommended declaring Mohd Muslim, Mohd Imran, Mohd Zeeshan, Khalid Zafar, Jai Prakash Dubey, and Faheem Ahmed as land mafia.

The DM said that the six additional names have been received from the Tehsil-level committee and assured that action will be taken in accordance with rules. He added that instructions have been issued to all tehsils to identify new land mafia elements so that strict action can be taken against those involved in illegal activities.

According to officials, Mohd Muslim has 19 criminal and land dispute cases registered against him in different police stations. Similarly, Mohd Imran also faces 19 cases, Mohammad Zeeshan 14 cases, Khalid Zafar eight cases, Jai Prakash Dubey 10 cases, and Faheem Ahmed three criminal cases. Until now, their names were not included in the official land mafia list.

With their inclusion, the scope of investigation in the pending cases will be expanded. Authorities have indicated that legal action will also be initiated against them under relevant provisions of the law.

Earlier also, the Tehsil-level committee had recommended the inclusion of 12 individuals in the land mafia list. Although a district-level committee’s meeting was scheduled following that recommendation, six additional names were submitted before the meeting could take place. Now, all the recommended names will be considered together in the next meeting, shared officials.