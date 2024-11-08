Menu Explore
Six youths arrested over sexual assault of college girl in Cuttack: Police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Nov 08, 2024 11:40 AM IST

The youth allegedly sexually assaulted her in a cafe and the entire assault was secretly filmed by the cafe owner after which he continued to blackmail her

Six youths were arrested over allegations of sexually assault of a 19-year-old girl in Cuttack over several days, Odisha Police said.

Based on the complaint of the girl, police launched an investigation. (Representative file photo)
Based on the complaint of the girl, police launched an investigation. (Representative file photo)

Officials said that the 19-year-old student was invited by her male friend to celebrate her birthday at a cafe in Purighat area during Dussehra holidays. The youth allegedly sexually assaulted her in the cafe and the entire assault was secretly filmed by the cafe owner, the official added.

The accused then used the video to blackmail the girl. The girl was then sexually assaulted by the accused person’s friends at a house in Barang area, the act which was recorded and used to blackmail the girl.

The entire incident came to light after the girl’s relative spotted her with the accused.

Based on the complaint of the girl, police launched an investigation and forwarded the accused persons to court after arresting them.

They have registered a case under Section 3 of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, Sections 70, 351 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have also invoked Section 67(A) of the IT Act.

Police have recovered the videos from their mobile phones and the devices have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination.

The chat messages revealed that the girl was being coerced.

