Ludhiana: Two more arrested for Janakpuri gangrape

Two more persons were on Thursday arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 37-year-old woman, said to be suffering from mental disorder, the police said. Cops also revealed that a total of seven persons were involved in the crime. Those arrested on Thursday have been identified as Mani and Rohit Jolly, alias Aatha. Two others are yet to be arrested, according to the police. An FIR under Sections 64 (2) (I) (K) and 70 (1) of the BNS was lodged against the accused at the Division number 2 police station, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

With the fresh arrests, a total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far. Saurabh, alias Sonu, Sunil Shukla and Daman, residents of Janakpuri, were arrested on October 21.

Inspector Paramveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Division number 2 police station, stated that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. He added that Mani and Rohit Jolly were arrested following information provided by Saurabh, alias Sonu, Sunil Shukla and Daman during interrogation. The accused revealed that they found the woman a soft target. They abducted her in a car, belonging to Rohit Jolly, promising to take her home. They took her to a hotel room instead and gang raped her.

The woman went missing on October 17 after she left the house to buy some groceries from a nearby shop. On Monday, the family traced her near the Cheema Chowk park and brought her back. After reaching home, the woman informed the family that she had been abducted and gangraped by a group of men, following which they brought her to the police station to file a complaint.

An FIR under Sections 64 (2) (I) (K) and 70 (1) of the BNS was lodged against the accused at the Division number 2 police station.