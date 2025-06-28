Skeletal remains found from Lohit riverbank suspected to be of Assam dentist

Itanagar: The skeletal remains discovered along the Lohit riverbank in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district is suspected to be of Guwahati-based dentist Dr. Debanjib Kumar Sharma, who had gone missing from a riverside resort nearly a month ago. Dr. Debanjib Kumar Sharma.

Police said they have collected DNA samples from Dr Sharma’s mother and daughter and it will be sent to laboratories in either Guwahati or Kolkata for forensic analysis, sparking hopes of closure for the family.

The remains were found on June 23 by local fishermen near Panbari, about 15-20 km from Parshuram Kund. Kumar had disappeared under mysterious circumstances on May 31 after checking into Tulow Resort, situated near the river.

“We’ve collected DNA samples from Dr Sharma’s mother and daughter. They will be sent to laboratories in either Guwahati or Kolkata for forensic analysis,” said Lohit superintendent of police (SP) Thutan Jamba. “It may take two to three months, but we are pushing for quicker results.”

According to police, Sharma was last seen by resort staff around 8 am on the day of his disappearance, reportedly shifting rooms due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. His belongings, including his motorcycle, were found intact—fueling confusion over his sudden disappearance.

Rescue teams comprising police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were immediately pressed into service, but no trace was found until last week’s grim discovery.

Medical experts believe the skeletal remains could be about a month old, which matches the timeline of Sharma’s disappearance. Yet, police are keeping all possibilities open.

“Preliminary inputs suggest accidental drowning due to high river levels,” Jamba said. “However, we are not ruling out foul play.”

“We will continue the investigation based on forensic findings,” the SP added.