IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Slam Dunk: Defence, defence, defence... combatting the Golden Age of NBA offence
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam Dunk: Defence, defence, defence... combatting the Golden Age of NBA offence

What defensive schemes are used to contain the most gifted, versatile and skilled basketball players in the world? The evolution of professional basketball in the NBA has influenced all aspects of the modern game – so far, the changes seen in player size and offensive schemes have shown how much variation exists between eras
READ FULL STORY
By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:14 PM IST

What defensive schemes are used to contain the most gifted, versatile and skilled basketball players in the world?

The evolution of professional basketball in the NBA has influenced all aspects of the modern game – so far, the changes seen in player size and offensive schemes have shown how much variation exists between eras.

With the explosion in NBA offence triggering a record point totals and a faster game, it brings to mind the words of the famed ex-Boston Celtics head coach Red Auerbach: “Basketball is like war in that offensive weapons are developed first, and it always takes a while for the defence to catch up.”

While multiple rule changes have tilted the game decidedly in favour of very skilled offensive players, this has forced defensive schemes to adjust and evolve with time to be able to account for the increased skill- level and rule changes favouring offensive players.

Due to the lack of emphasis on three-point shot attempts after the introduction of the three-point line to the NBA, early NBA defence was heavily focused on man-to-man defensive schemes. There were often instances where doing a great job and only focusing on the man you were singularly guarding resulted in your team still forcing a missed shot from the opposition.

NBA rules at this time also discouraged and had penalties for defenders who “zoned” an area of the court without directly guarding a single man.

What this meant was that great scoring players during this time could only be neutralised by the defence double teaming them and completely disregarding another player on their team, leaving him wide open.

This defensive strategy proved to be most effective to neutralise the offensive schemes of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, which we predicated on elite players who would singularly attempt to score against multiple defenders. With the improved skill, size and athletic ability of players, the NBA changed a few rules in the mid-2000s to benefit offensive players. No longer were defences allowed to “hand check” or “body bump” offensive players, while the NBA also introduced zone defence as an allowable tactic.

The increase in pace that teams played with as well as the reliance of teams on analytics and data in decision making mean that offences in the modern NBA focus largely on efficiency, with the most efficient shots usually being close to the rim or 3-point shots.

As the “pace and space” increased on court, NBA teams largely turned to pick and roll plays to generate good offence for their players.

To combat this, current New York Knicks and ex-Boston Celtics coach Tom Thibodeau popularised a defensive concept usually called an “ICE” in the NBA.

This involved an athletic and versatile big man essentially guarding two players at once, something that Kevin Garnett was able to do with great success in leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008, with the help of Thibodeau’s defensive schemes.

As an additional layer, teams attempted to increase the difficulty of shots at the rim by teaching players to contest shots by jumping completely vertically, a defensive technique that was brought to the forefront of action by Rob Hibbert from the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs when facing the LeBron James and Dwayne Wade-led Miami Heat team.

The NBA continues to evolve, with the current generation of players becoming even more skilled at learning the offensive nuances of the game such as step-back and side-step 3 point shot, or drawing contact and tricking the defence into fouling them while shooting. This puts the evolution of NBA defence all the more into the spotlight in order to maintain the yin and yang balance that leads to an exciting competition between the offence and defence in NBA basketball.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam Dunk: Defence, defence, defence... combatting the Golden Age of NBA offence

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:14 PM IST
What defensive schemes are used to contain the most gifted, versatile and skilled basketball players in the world? The evolution of professional basketball in the NBA has influenced all aspects of the modern game – so far, the changes seen in player size and offensive schemes have shown how much variation exists between eras
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
india news

A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
READ FULL STORY
Close
Charred remains of furniture and other equipment at the Bhandara General Hospital, where a fire broke out, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, on January 9. (File photo)
Charred remains of furniture and other equipment at the Bhandara General Hospital, where a fire broke out, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, on January 9. (File photo)
others

Two nurses booked for criminal negligence for Maharashtra hospital fire

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 PM IST
The ward had 17 infants admitted to it when the fire broke out. Seven of them were rescued. The two nurses and a paediatrician were earlier terminated for negligence following an inquiry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Faridkot Youth Congress president shot dead

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:51 AM IST
The accused fired 13 shots at Gurlal and he sustained seven bullets, including two at back of his head and five on stomach and chest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andheri (in pic), Malad and Dahisar witnessed showers . (Vijay Bate)
Andheri (in pic), Malad and Dahisar witnessed showers . (Vijay Bate)
others

Parts of Mumbai see drizzles, lightning and strong winds

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Several parts of suburban Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witnessed light rainfall and strong winds on Thursday evening, as a trough intensified over western Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke protesting on the highway near Jagraon on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
AAP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke protesting on the highway near Jagraon on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Punjab dy oppn leader Manuke, her supporters booked for protesting on counting day

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party leader had alleged discrepancies in counting after the party candidate lost in Jagraon
READ FULL STORY
Close
SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur (HT PHOTO)
SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur (HT PHOTO)
others

Day after Ministry stops Sikh Jatha from visiting Pak, SGPC chief writes to PM, Shah

By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:19 AM IST
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the Centre had hurt Sikh Jatha’s sentiments by not allowing them to go for the week-long pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coal pollution in the area(HT Photo)
Coal pollution in the area(HT Photo)
others

Odisha: 16 held for stir against coal trucks emitting smoke

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:34 AM IST
On January 19 this year, around 5,000 people from 45 villages of Hemagir block of Sundargarh district started their peaceful protest against pollution from the trucks carrying coal from Kulda Open Cast Mine and Basundhara open cast mines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramagundam commissioner of police V Satyanarayana told reporters in the evening that six special taskforce teams were constituted soon after the murder, to launch a manhunt for the killers.(Representational)
Ramagundam commissioner of police V Satyanarayana told reporters in the evening that six special taskforce teams were constituted soon after the murder, to launch a manhunt for the killers.(Representational)
others

Telangana: 3 held for murder of Advocate couple

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The arrested included: Kunta Srinu (44), whose name was mentioned by Vaman Rao minutes before he succumbed and his associates Shivandula Chiranjeevi (35) and Akkapaka Kumar (44).
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP councillor, local office bearer joins AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A BJP councillor and a district level office bearer joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, even as he accused the BJP of corruption and cited that as a reason for office bearers in Delhi leaving the party ahead of the 2022 municipal polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two men are accused of taking <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.50 lakh from a Hyderabad-based doctor for allegedly securing a postgraduate (PG) medical seat for him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The two men are accused of taking 18.50 lakh from a Hyderabad-based doctor for allegedly securing a postgraduate (PG) medical seat for him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Sion hospital doctor, associate arrested in second cheating case

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
manish
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s weekend fix: What’s happening and where... February 19 to 23

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
The Acquired Vibe presents Pune’s small-biz flea market The small-biz flea market connects customers with the best of goods on offer, mostly pret-a-porter across a range of items and sections
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.34 crore to the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s acquaintances in 2013. (Getty Images)
The case involves allotment of 14 industrial plots worth 30.34 crore to the then Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda’s acquaintances in 2013. (Getty Images)
others

Panchkula land scam: Court summons Hooda, 21 others

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The special PMLA court, Panchkula, has summoned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and 21 others in the Panchkula land scam case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers blocking the Delhi-Rohtak railway line in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Farmers blocking the Delhi-Rohtak railway line in Rohtak district on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
others

‘Rail Roko’ call evokes good response in Haryana

By HT Correspondents, Karnal/ambala/rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The national call for ‘Rail Roko’ by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha evoked good response in Haryana’s in Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, Sonepat, Rohtak, Hisar , Fatehabad, Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and other areas as farmers managed to block all major railway tracks in state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NFAI acquires personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:49 PM IST
PUNE A personal collection of actor-director Jaishankar Danve is now part of National Film Archive of India (NFAI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP