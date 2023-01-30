Smriti Irani hosts ‘khichdi bhoj’ at her newly-built residence in Amethi

LUCKNOW Union minister Smriti Irani, along with her husband Zubin, hosted a ‘khichdi bhoj’ at her newly-constructed residence in Amethi on Monday. The feast was attended by locals, BJP functionaries, and even some Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party lawmaker Maharaji Prajapati, wife of former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati.

Throughout the event, she steered clear of making any political remarks. “This is a family function, not a political one. I won’t make any political comment,” she said. However, the significance of the event and her constructing a house in Amethi was not lost on anyone. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Irani had promised the locals that she would have a permanent residence in Amethi.

Delivering on her promise, she bought a plot of land in the district’s Gauriganj area in February 2021. Now, the construction of her house has been completed. This makes her more accessible in the eyes of the voters, according to political pundits.

On the occasion, folk singer Jagannath Yadav, on the insistence of BJP lawmaker Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, sang folk songs. These songs, replete with cuss words, are considered auspicious. “They are referred to as ‘manhar gaari’ -- meaning abuses that captivate,” said a local.

During the event, Smriti was seen mingling with all her guests. The arrival of SP leader Maharaji Prajapati became a talking point as the party usually backs Congress in Amethi. On her visit, Prajapati said, “We were invited by the Amethi MP and we accepted her invitation.”