Social media helps connect traditional artisan in Prayagraj village to buyers

When Bibi Fatima, 28, an artisan, began making hand braided Moonj grass bangles and bracelets at her home in Mahewa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj late last year, she was not sure whether she will find any takers. A tech-savvy person, Fatima tried marketing her products on Facebook and Instagram. The strategy worked. She has over the last eight months began getting orders for her products from as far as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Fatima said she initially mainly catered to local markets and now she is even getting bulk orders from far off places. “I am now trying to complete the formalities related to GST (Goods and Services Tax) etc so that I can supply these products to different states,” said Fatima, who learnt the art after getting married from her mother-in-law, Aisha Begum.

“Four women of the household, including me, are making these jewellery items,” said Aisha Begum, who has taught the art to many women in the region.

Fatima said that despite the pandemic, the women involved in the craft were earning up to ₹500 a day for around six-hour work. “This is a traditional art passed on from one generation to another. Around eight months back, a training programme was organised by the government where a designer suggested that we make attractive jewellery pieces and we quickly adapted. Now, the aim is to find buyers abroad,” she Fatima, whose family has traditionally been involved in making baskets, coasters and bags.

Around 500 women in villages such as Mahewa, Dandi and Badoka near Prayagraj are involved in making these products. With the help of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), they often showcase their products around the country.

Experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendra are guiding over 180 women artisans associated with self-help groups on how to make jewellery as per modern patterns, designs and colour combinations. They are helping them market the products using social media platforms.

Amit Shukla, NRLM’s district mission manager, said the training and guidance have helped these women get orders from Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. He added people have also shown interest in these products in countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

NRLM deputy commissioner Ajit Kumar Singh said the products are being sold online through IndiaMart and other platforms are also being roped in.

Nimisha S Natarajan, an expert with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Prayagraj, who is guiding the women, said people want newer products in attractive colour combinations and designs that are affordable and stylish. “So, we are helping the traditional artists in creating jewellery that meets expectations and can be marketed online...”