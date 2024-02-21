Son kills father for denying money to buy drugs in Lucknow For Representation Only (HT File)

Lucknow

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his 70-year-old father after being denied money to buy intoxicants in the Ghazipur (Indira Nagar) police station area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The victim, Khushi Ram Saini of Sheikhpur Kaisal village, was residing with his son, Hemant Saini, who is accused of his murder, on the ground floor of their house, while Hemant’s elder son, Rinku, lived on the first floor.

Hemant reportedly asked his father for money, and when his father denied it, it led to a heated verbal exchange. Hearing the commotion downstairs, Rinku came down but returned upstairs to rest after deeming it a minor domestic issue.

However, around 8 am on Tuesday, Rinku discovered his father lying on the ground. He questioned Hemant about their father’s injuries, but the latter evaded the inquiries. “I noticed a hammer concealed beneath the base of an almirah in the room, stained with blood,” Rinku alleged.

Rinku contacted the police, who arrived promptly and arrested Hemant. Later, Hemant confessed to his crime upon being brought to the police station.

“The accused worked as a painter but had been unemployed for several months. During police interrogation, he stated that his father taunted him for his lack of earnings and for begging for money for intoxicants and other expenses. Losing his temper at his father’s taunts, Hemant attacked him with a hammer, resulting in fatal injuries,” said additional DCP, North Zone, Abhijit Shankar.