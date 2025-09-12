Sonauli border: Tension eases slightly, essential goods’ supply to Nepal resumes

Tension at the Indo-Nepal border near Sonauli eased somewhat on Friday afternoon as security forces allowed the entry of Indian trucks carrying essential and perishable goods, including oil tankers, into Nepal. The move came as a major relief after four days of disruption caused by large-scale violence in several Nepali towns. Trucks roll into Nepal from India after four days (Sourced)

The resumption of restricted vehicular movement has brought relief to stranded drivers at the border and to Nepali citizens, who were facing acute shortages of goods and fuel. The Bharat-Nepal Maitri bus, which had been stuck with around two dozen tourists and their families, also managed to reach the transit point after days of waiting.

SSB senior inspector Arun Pandey confirmed that nearly five dozen trucks carrying perishable items, including eight petroleum tankers, crossed into Nepal under tight security arrangements. Around 90 Indian truck drivers who had been stranded in Nepal also returned safely.

The chief manager of the Baitalpur Oil Depot, near Deoria, Pawan Yadav, stated that Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum were supplying 40 to 50 tankers of fuel daily to Nepal, but no Nepali tankers had reached the depot since Monday.

Local residents like Dr Anwar Ahmad reported that Nepalis were being allowed into India to purchase vegetables and essential items in Badhni town of Siddharth Nagar near Krishna Nagar, but Indian citizens were not permitted to enter Nepal due to security risks in the absence of adequate Nepal police deployment.

Vishnu, a truck driver from Tamil Nadu headed to Kathmandu, said, “We were stuck here for four days. I just hope the situation in Nepal improves and it is safe to proceed.”

Siddharth Nagar SP Abhishek Mahajan confirmed that Indian police, along with SSB and RPF personnel, are maintaining strict security and coordination at Badhni Railway Station. Additional SP of Maharajganj, Dharmendra Singh, stated that vehicular movement from both sides was allowed for two hours when the curfew was temporarily lifted in Nepal.

However, long queues of vehicles were still visible at Sunauli border checkpoints in Maharajganj district.

In a tragic incident, a woman from Ghaziabad lost her life during the ongoing violence in Kathmandu. Her grieving family brought her body to the Sunauli border late in the evening.