Sonbhadra police SIT seizes illegal assets worth ₹5.77 crore in Varanasi

As part of its ongoing crackdown on codeine-based cough syrup smugglers, the special investigating team (SIT) of Sonbhadra police on Saturday seized assets worth ₹5,77,17,990 in Varanasi, allegedly acquired illegally by the accused, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, officials said. On January 23, movable and immovable properties worth ₹28.50 crore belonging to accused Bhola Prasad were seized. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The SIT, led by Inspector Punya Prasun Srivastava and Inspector Nagesh Singh, in-charge of Hathi Nala police station, seized seven immovable properties worth ₹4,55,02,762 located in Madhauli and Bharalai (Tehsil Sadar) and Jagdishpur (Tehsil Pindra) in Varanasi district. The seizure also included four vehicles valued at ₹51,16,000 and a bank balance of ₹70,99,228 belonging to the accused and his family members, a senior police officer said.

Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, said that assets worth a total of ₹5,77,17,990 were seized and attached.

The SIT police seized the properties of Bhola Prasad Jaiswal under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, attaching other movable and immovable assets allegedly acquired through illegal smuggling by the accused and his family members in Varanasi district, a police officer said.

On January 23, movable and immovable properties worth ₹28.50 crore belonging to accused Bhola Prasad were seized.

The Sonbhadra district police are continuing strict, effective, and sustained legal action against drug trafficking and the illegal assets acquired through it, police added.