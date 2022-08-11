Soraon double murder: Of three accused, one held, second hangs self, third found dead
Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the murder of an aged couple at Judapur Dandu village on the night of August 1 and arrested a man with some looted valuables. Three people were involved in the loot and murder, among whom two are dead, police officials said.
The police team also presented video footage in which the three accused can be seen at different crossings and routes leading towards Judapur Dandu village on e-rickshaw and then on foot.
Miscreants killed Prem Prakash Mishra, 65 on August 1 and seriously injured his wife Neerja Mishra, 60, who died on August 7 while undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital.
After investigations, one Lavkush Pasi, 32, of Osa village in Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district was arrested. He confessed to have been involved in the loot and murder with his accomplices Gyanchandra Pasi of Baiskati village in Karari area and Umesh Pasi of Paschim Sharira in Kaushambi district. A country-made firearm, some ammunition, the iron rod used in the murder along with some looted valuables were recovered from him.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Lavkush met Gyanchandra and Umesh while in jail and formed a gang for committing thefts and looting.
The gang had earlier struck at a house in Soraon area on June 2 also and it was the recovery of a stolen mobile that gave clues about the assailants.
The SSP said police arrested Monu with the stolen mobile. Police teams found that Monu had searched rigorously about news related to loot and murder at Judapur Dandu village. Monu said that he searched th=e news about the incident on the behest of his father Gyanchandra Pasi of Baiskati village.
However, before Gyanchandra Pasi could be arrested, he committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Monday.
The third accused, Umesh Pasi aka Motu’s body was also found in the Karari area on Wednesday. The exact circumstances of Umesh’s death will only be ascertained after a post-mortem examination and reasons behind Gyanchandra’s extreme step are still to be known.
-
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
-
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
-
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
-
'Efforts on…': UP cop who wept over low quality food makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at the police mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. He said he was ready to shell out more from his pocket as part of the charges for good quality food.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
