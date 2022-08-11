Soraon double murder: Of three accused, one held, second hangs self, third found dead

Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the murder of an aged couple at Judapur Dandu village on the night of August 1 and arrested a man with some looted valuables. Three people were involved in the loot and murder, among whom two are dead, police officials said.

The police team also presented video footage in which the three accused can be seen at different crossings and routes leading towards Judapur Dandu village on e-rickshaw and then on foot.

Miscreants killed Prem Prakash Mishra, 65 on August 1 and seriously injured his wife Neerja Mishra, 60, who died on August 7 while undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital.

After investigations, one Lavkush Pasi, 32, of Osa village in Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi district was arrested. He confessed to have been involved in the loot and murder with his accomplices Gyanchandra Pasi of Baiskati village in Karari area and Umesh Pasi of Paschim Sharira in Kaushambi district. A country-made firearm, some ammunition, the iron rod used in the murder along with some looted valuables were recovered from him.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Lavkush met Gyanchandra and Umesh while in jail and formed a gang for committing thefts and looting.

The gang had earlier struck at a house in Soraon area on June 2 also and it was the recovery of a stolen mobile that gave clues about the assailants.

The SSP said police arrested Monu with the stolen mobile. Police teams found that Monu had searched rigorously about news related to loot and murder at Judapur Dandu village. Monu said that he searched th=e news about the incident on the behest of his father Gyanchandra Pasi of Baiskati village.

However, before Gyanchandra Pasi could be arrested, he committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Monday.

The third accused, Umesh Pasi aka Motu’s body was also found in the Karari area on Wednesday. The exact circumstances of Umesh’s death will only be ascertained after a post-mortem examination and reasons behind Gyanchandra’s extreme step are still to be known.