Source segregation of waste: 40 motivators to be roped in to encourage residents in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to rope in 40 “motivators”, who will go from door-to-door in various parts of the city to encourage and assist residents to segregate waste.

The motivators will also be tasked with recording daily waste collection from all households and handing segregated waste over to garbage collectors. MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said the civic body process to the hire the motivators is currently underway.

The NGT monitoring committee had earlier pulled up MC for failing to ensure source segregation of waste. But, garbage is still being dumped at secondary collection points without proper segregation.

In 2018 too, MC had deployed motivators to stop open defecation and encourage residents to segregate waste. But, the teams were deputed for around six months only.

In April, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) had written to municipal commissioners, additional deputy commissioners (Urban Development) and executive offices of municipal councils in the state to deploy motivators and create awareness under Swachh Bharat Mission.

MC officials finalise site for establishing underground water tank in leisure valley

\Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works of leisure valley and the second phase of water front development project in Sarabha Nagar area.

During her visit, Aggarwal also finalised the site for establishing an underground water tank for the upkeep of under-construction leisure valley. The officials were also directed to put up a proposal to treat the wastewater and reuse the same in leisure valley.

Further, the officials were directed to open and properly maintain the public toilet in leisure valley that was found locked during the inspection.