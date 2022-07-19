Source segregation of waste: 40 motivators to be roped in to encourage residents in Ludhiana
The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to rope in 40 “motivators”, who will go from door-to-door in various parts of the city to encourage and assist residents to segregate waste.
The motivators will also be tasked with recording daily waste collection from all households and handing segregated waste over to garbage collectors. MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur said the civic body process to the hire the motivators is currently underway.
The NGT monitoring committee had earlier pulled up MC for failing to ensure source segregation of waste. But, garbage is still being dumped at secondary collection points without proper segregation.
In 2018 too, MC had deployed motivators to stop open defecation and encourage residents to segregate waste. But, the teams were deputed for around six months only.
In April, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) had written to municipal commissioners, additional deputy commissioners (Urban Development) and executive offices of municipal councils in the state to deploy motivators and create awareness under Swachh Bharat Mission.
MC officials finalise site for establishing underground water tank in leisure valley
\Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works of leisure valley and the second phase of water front development project in Sarabha Nagar area.
During her visit, Aggarwal also finalised the site for establishing an underground water tank for the upkeep of under-construction leisure valley. The officials were also directed to put up a proposal to treat the wastewater and reuse the same in leisure valley.
Further, the officials were directed to open and properly maintain the public toilet in leisure valley that was found locked during the inspection.
American-origin mango flourishing in the Terai
The experiment of growing an American origin mango tree in Kheri has now become an attraction and is a source for encouragement for other hobby horticulturists. Prashant Kumar Pandey, 48 – who is also a reporter for a web channel – told Hindustan Times that “just out of curiosity, I arranged Tommy Atkins mango plants from Delhi market and planted it in my Gangapur village orchard.” Pandey said, “Somewhere in my mind, there was the uncertainty about the proper growth of the tree in a remote village of Kheri.“
The month that changed the course of Maharashtra politics
Exactly a month ago, on June 20, a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went incommunicado. Later, it turned out to be a rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. It forced Thackeray to resign as chief minister on June 29 following which Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government. One month later, the impact of the rebellion is clear on the state politics.
PMC’s ‘Bharati Pathak’ working 24/7, attends to 848 pothole-related complaints
PUNE Sayyed Javed is polite and listens to your complaint patiently, taking down every detail; he is one of the Pune Municipal Corporation's employees 'on duty' at the newly-formed 'Bharari Pathak' to attend to Punekars' complaints regarding potholes in the city. “In the past two days, I have received 63 calls that I have immediately relayed to the engineers of the respective wards,” he informs.
Ludhiana | Nabard team assures to support the high merit proposals of GADVASU
Raghunath B, chief general manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)y, along with AGM Shushil Kumar, cluster officers Devinder Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar, visited the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University to have an assessment and interaction in contemplated projects that could be mutually beneficial for the overall development of farming community.
NAAC team visit: LU launches logos for student-centric schemes to highlight them
The logos of 11 student-centric schemes were launched at the University of Lucknow on Tuesday, ahead of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team's visit. The team will visit the university from July 21 to 23 to assess university's performance on various parameters to award a grading to it. Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai unveiled the logos of the schemes being offered by the office of dean students' welfare, University of Lucknow.
