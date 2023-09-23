SP favours OBC quota in women’s bill, says U.P. party chief

The state president of Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam Patel, demanded Other Backward Class Women Quota in the Women’s Reservation Bill and said that ignoring a big chunk of OBC women was not desirable. The Uttar Pradesh president of Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam Patel (HT File Photo)

Patel was talking to mediapersons on Friday night after participating in a programme to commemorate former member of parliament, Mohan Singh, on his tenth death anniversary in Deoria.

Patel said that from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia to Mulayam Singh and Mohan Singh, every SP leader was in favour of women’s reservation and that political representation of OBC women would change their social status.

Responding to a question regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, he said that SP would contest the election with INDIA and would register a victory on most seats.

Juhi Singh, president, Samajwadi Party women’s cell, criticised the BJP for its effort to present the women’s reservation bill as an event to get political mileage. She said that Mohan Singh was a great socialist leader. He was the founder member of Samajwadi Party and from being students’ union president of the Samajwadi Party to a member of parliament, his political career was very strong and he never compromised on his ideologies.

Abdur Rahman

