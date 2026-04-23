SP to face decisive defeat in 2027, says Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of practicing divisive politics and aggravating the pain of victims. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya talking to media persons in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media persons before departing for Lucknow after a two-day visit to Prayagraj, Maurya said that the SP “adds salt to the wounds of victims” instead of addressing their concerns.

Referring to a recent incident in Ghazipur involving murder of a 16-year-old girl, Maurya termed it as “deeply unfortunate” and confirmed that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested. He emphasised that the state government is committed to ensuring strict punishment for anyone involved in crimes against women. “Any crime against a daughter or sister in Uttar Pradesh will invite the harshest possible action,” he said.

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s statement that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance will bring change, Maurya dismissed it as unrealistic. He remarked that Akhilesh Yadav has been “daydreaming” and predicted a decisive defeat for the SP in the 2027 elections.

“When the results come, he will be completely defeated and seen heading back to Saifai,” Maurya said, adding that SP’s frustration over being out of power will continue until 2047.

Maurya further asserted that Uttar Pradesh currently enjoys good governance, development, and the rule of law, which will continue in the future. He warned voters against supporting the SP, claiming it could jeopardize public safety. “People know that pressing the cycle button would put the state’s security at risk and could lead to a return of crime, migration, and lawlessness, as seen during 2012–2017,” he said.

He added that incidents like murder, robbery, and rape could resurface, and law and order could deteriorate.

Commenting on West Bengal, Maurya expressed confidence in the Election Commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections. He stated that if voters are allowed to cast their votes without fear, the BJP could achieve a historic victory similar to its performance in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 2017. He urged voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly to bring an end to misgovernance.

Several BJP leaders, including city unit president Sanjay Gupta, district president (trans-Ganga) Nirmala Paswan, Subodh Singh, Pawan Srivastava, Vivek Mishra, and Umesh Tiwari, were present on the occasion.