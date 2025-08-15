Special arrangements for Divyang devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Special facilities are being arranged for Divyang (differently-abled) devotees visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham for darshan, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust announced in a press statement. Kashi Vishwanath Dham illuminated with lights (PTI File)

These services are in addition to the general facilities already available for all devotees. The Trust stated that if a Divyang devotee informs the temple administration of their visit in advance, they will be provided with full support and necessary assistance.

Relatives or accompanying persons of the differently-abled devotees can inform the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust via mail, telephone or email.

While assistance to Divyang devotees has already been prioritised, the temple administration is now expanding these efforts to include help with transportation, proper guidance and access to required amenities. The aim is to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience during their visit to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

The Temple Trust has appealed to all devotees to inform the administration in advance if they are disabled or accompanied by a disabled person, so timely and effective support can be arranged.