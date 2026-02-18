SPECIAL INTENSIVE REVISION: Over 2.5 lakh apply for voter registration in Prayagraj; 427 rejected

A total of 2,58,822 citizens have applied to register as new voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the district. Of these, 427 applications have been rejected, while the rest are still under processing, shared officials. Earlier, nearly 11.53 lakh voters were excluded from the electoral list due to being categorised under Absent, Shifted or Dead/Duplicate (ASD) category (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Even as the process continues, 66,242 voters have submitted Form 8 seeking corrections, as certain updates were not incorporated in the published electoral rolls. Authorities are continuing the verification process and stressed the importance of enrolling new voters.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma welcomed the initiative of including voter ID numbers on application forms at Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, stating that the measure would help expedite the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign.

Earlier, nearly 11.53 lakh voters were excluded from the electoral list due to being categorised under Absent, Shifted or Dead/Duplicate (ASD) category. Since then, special attention has been given to re-enrolling new and eligible voters. Between October 27, when the SIR campaign began, and January 5, a total of 44,123 applications were received from new voters. From January 6 onwards, 2,14,699 more applications were filed, bringing the total to 2,58,822, said officials.

For deletions, 1,983 applications were submitted before the publication of the electoral rolls, out of which 415 were rejected. Since then, 3,595 applications have been received, totaling 5,578 since October 27, with 423 rejected. Meanwhile, a total of 66,242 applications for corrections have been filed, indicating that electoral lists still require updates.

To facilitate voters with disabilities (Divyang), a special drive will be conducted from February 20 to 25. Sub-district electoral officer Pooja Mishra, along with the district welfare officer for Divyangjan and other officials, have held a meeting to coordinate the campaign. During this period, BLOs and BLAs will visit homes of voters with disabilities to provide Form 6, enabling them to submit their applications.

“Our priority is that no eligible voter should be left out. Everyone who has turned 18 should immediately fill and submit Form 6 to ensure their name appears in the final electoral list. It is commendable that the university made it mandatory to include EPIC numbers in their forms. This will strengthen our ongoing campaign to add new voters,” said DM Verma.