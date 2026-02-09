Shimla, The Himachal Pradesh Government will reserve plots and flats for Olympic and Asian Games medalists, gallantry award winners and recipients of children's bravery awards in the upcoming residential project near Shimla, officials said. Special quota for Olympic medalists, gallantry award winners in residential project: HP govt

Presiding over the Board of Directors meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority here on Monday, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said that 919 residential units on 21 bighas of land with an estimated investment of ₹1,327 crore would be developed in the first phase of the "Jathia Devi" project in the suburbs of Shimla.

This flagship project aims to decongest the main city of Shimla while simultaneously stimulating economic activities in the peripheral areas.

Furthermore, the board took a significant policy decision to reserve a special quota of residential plots and flats for Olympic and Asian Games medalists, Gallantry Award winners and recipients of Children's Bravery Awards, he added.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to provide affordable housing and planned townships across the state, the minister emphasised that the state government was launching urban projects to cater to the rising demand for quality housing.

The board also granted approval to initiate preliminary activities for several key projects with an initial allocation of ₹5 crore, a statement issued here said.

These include the proposed "Him-Chandigarh Township" in Solan district, a new township at Morni Hills in Sirmaur and another planned development township in Kangra district.

The projects were expected to modernise the state's urban areas and provide strategic residential hubs in high-growth corridors.

The meeting also approved various commercial and infrastructure developments across other districts.

In the Shree Jwala Ji Shakti Vihar Colony of Kangra district, the board sanctioned the development of 130 plots and commercial spaces across 125 kanals of land, estimated at ₹18.61 crore.

It also approved a five per cent discount for those who make a lump-sum payment within 45 days of receiving their allotment letter.

Policy reforms were also a major highlight, as the board gave its nod to develop new colonies through the Land Pooling Policy with the consent of landowners.

Furthermore, a Buy-Back Policy and a Redevelopment Policy were approved to streamline the maintenance and development of government housing and assets, the statement added.

