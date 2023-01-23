Home / Cities / Others / Speeding car hits escort vehicle of Allahabad HC judge, three injured

Speeding car hits escort vehicle of Allahabad HC judge, three injured

others
Published on Jan 23, 2023 12:59 AM IST

The incident occurred at Sarai Inayat of trans-Ganga area. Three including a woman constable in the escort vehicle were injured as it overturned following the collision. The car also hit the vehicle in which the judge was travelling but he received no injuries.

The Allahabad high court campus. (HT File)
The Allahabad high court campus. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A speeding car hit the escort vehicle deployed in the security of a high court judge who was on his way to Varanasi to attend a function on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at Sarai Inayat of trans-Ganga area. Three including a woman constable in the escort vehicle were injured as it overturned following the collision. The car also hit the vehicle in which the judge was travelling but he received no injuries.

According to reports, the incident took place on Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway near Devkali village. The injured persons were identified as woman constable Sunita Yadav, gunner Virendra Kumar and driver Ramniwas.

SHO of Sarai Inayat police station Arvind Rai immediately rushed to the spot with ambulance and admitted the injured to the hospital. The high court judge who was going to Varanasi to attend a function returned to Prayagraj after the incident.

The driver of the car which hit the escort gypsy was arrested by police. Investigations revealed that the car belonged to a Zila Panchayat member in Ghazipur. SHO Arvind Rai said an FIR has been registered against the car driver Vinit Singh and he has been arrested. The judge received no injuries in the incident, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out