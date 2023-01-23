Speeding car hits escort vehicle of Allahabad HC judge, three injured

A speeding car hit the escort vehicle deployed in the security of a high court judge who was on his way to Varanasi to attend a function on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at Sarai Inayat of trans-Ganga area. Three including a woman constable in the escort vehicle were injured as it overturned following the collision. The car also hit the vehicle in which the judge was travelling but he received no injuries.

According to reports, the incident took place on Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway near Devkali village. The injured persons were identified as woman constable Sunita Yadav, gunner Virendra Kumar and driver Ramniwas.

SHO of Sarai Inayat police station Arvind Rai immediately rushed to the spot with ambulance and admitted the injured to the hospital. The high court judge who was going to Varanasi to attend a function returned to Prayagraj after the incident.

The driver of the car which hit the escort gypsy was arrested by police. Investigations revealed that the car belonged to a Zila Panchayat member in Ghazipur. SHO Arvind Rai said an FIR has been registered against the car driver Vinit Singh and he has been arrested. The judge received no injuries in the incident, he added.