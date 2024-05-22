Speeding truck leaves three siblings dead in Ferozepur

Three siblings were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in Ferozepur on Tuesday night. The deceased, Reetu, 23, Renuka, 20, and Raghav, 17, were residents of Pura Wala village, said Ferozepur police. (iStock)

The deceased, Reetu, 23, Renuka, 20, and Raghav, 17, were residents of Pura Wala village, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, they left home together on a motorcycle to buy medicines. While returning, as they reached near Junglewala village on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, a truck ploughed into their motorcycle, killing them on the spot.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind, spurring a roadblock by locals that caused a long traffic jam on the Ferozepur-Fazilka highway for hours.

Upon receiving information, police responded to the scene and pacified the crowd to clear the road. The bodies were sent to the Ferozepur civil hospital for autopsy. Police launched a probe to trace and nab the absconding truck driver, who has been booked under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.