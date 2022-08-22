Speeding truck mows down 3 school students in Punjab’s Dasuya town
Truck driver, who lost control while driving down a flyover, arrested; two of the victims were siblings
Three students of DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan, were killed and one was injured when a speeding truck hit them on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district on Monday.
Two of the victims, identified as Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, residents of Khaira Kotli village, were siblings. The third victim was identified as Subhash of Marasgarh locality of Dasuya. Another student, Rohit, of same locality was critically injured and was hospitalised.
According to eye-witnesses, the truck first hit a girl who was riding a scooter and then rammed into the motorcycle. After hitting the two-wheelers, it ran over two other teenagers.
The motorcycle rider and a pedestrian were killed on the spot, while another rider was declared dead at hospital. The deceased and the injured were students of Classes 9, 10 and 11.
The truck driver was arrested and booked under Section 304-A of Indian Penal Code, said Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh. He said the accused lost control of the vehicle while driving down the flyover.
The bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem.
-
Bikers snatch iPhone of Marathi TV serial actor Shivali in Bhiwandi
Popular Marathi TV serial actor, Shivali Parab, was robbed of her iPhone 13 while she was on her way for a shooting at Mira road on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at around 8.45am near Pimplas phata on Mumbai-Nashik road in Bhiwandi. A case has been lodged at Kongaon police station against two unknown people. Parab said in her complaint that she booked an auto from Kalyan Katemanivli to Mira Road.
-
Direct flights from Kolhapur to Shirdi soon, says Maha revenue minister
Pilgrimage tourism is an important industry in Maharashtra, considering that, residents in Kolhapur will now be able to travel to Shirdi via direct flight soon. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil proposed flight connectivity between Shirdi and Kolhapur in a review meeting conducted on August 21. Currently, the Kolhapur airport operates flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Ahmedabad, while residents are demanding to resume the flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru.
-
Cut-offs at top colleges reach 95-97%, nearly 5-8% points higher than previous merit lists
Mumbai: The third merit list of a junior college in the city has ended at 97%, nearly 6 percent points higher than the first merit list this year. The third and final common admissions merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) seats were announced on Monday and several top colleges have registered an increase in their cut-offs, compared to the previous two lists.
-
NGT stays CIDCO auction of Navi Mumbai plot
Mumbai The National Green Tribunal on Monday stayed the auction of a 25,000 square metre (sqm) plot of land in Navi Mumbai as a portion of it is classified as CRZ-1 under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The auction, which was initially set to take place on August 4 but was pushed to a later date, was expected to earn the state at least Rs 350 crore.
-
MSEDCL terminates service of 71 meter reading agencies across Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has suspended the service of 71 defaulting meter reading agencies across the state following complaints from consumers about inaccurate bills. They take meter readings at residential societies and houses for MSEDCL and are paid for each reading. But recently many consumers had reported wrong electricity readings and inaccurate bills. Activists have slammed the power distribution firm saying consumers have suffered due to escalated bills.
