SPPU extends state eligibility test for asst profs to June 17

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has extended its last date of registration for the Maharashtra state eligibility test (SET) for assistant professors till June 17.

Students were facing issues while registering for the exam. This year the SET will be held on September 26.

University officials said that students can now fill the form paying a late fee. Registration for SET started on May 17. At present, the registration fee is ₹800 for the open category.

Beteen June 18 and June 25, the late fee is ₹500. The last date for editing application forms for correction is now June 30, said SPPU officials.

Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU, said that due to the pandemic, many students are at their native villages.

“These students may face problems while registering for the SET exam due to network issues. In light of this, we have decided to extend the last date of SET exam registration from June 10 to June 17,” said Pawar.

The Maharashtra SET is a qualifying exam for aspirants who want to teach at the college and university level after post-graduation.

SET is conducted across the state as a qualifying exam for aspiring assistant professors.

Amruta Deshpande, an aspirant from Pune, said that she has been trying to register for SET for the last seven days.

“After several attempts to fill the second part of the form, I was unable to. The move to extend the date is welcome as there are many like me who are interested, but have not filled the form due to technical issues,” said Deshpande.

Akshay Patil, another SET aspirant, said that after trying to fill the form several times, he has not been able to.

“Every time, the website logs me out. Then I have to log in again, but it takes several attempts to do so. I have tried calling technical support and the SET Bhavan to raise the issue. However, there has not been any response,” said Patil.

He said it is good that the last date has been extended. “I am at my native village at the moment. Many students who are in rural parts of the state will be facing the same issue. This move is welcome as it will benefit students,” said Patil.