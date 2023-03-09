SSB’s 59th foundation day ceremony held in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur Kheri The 59th foundation day ceremony of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was held at its 3rd battalion headquarters in Lakhimpur on Thursday evening. While Union MoS (home) Nityanand Rai was the chief guest, MoS (home) Ajay Kumar Mishra participated in the ‘bada khana’ (grand feast) with SSB officials, jawans and in their ‘Holi Milan’ event. Union minister praises security force for safeguarding borders (HT Photo)

Director general, SSB, Rashmi Shukla, inspector general Ratna Sanjay, and other prominent SSB officials were also present on the occasion. This was the first time that the foundation day of SSB was celebrated out of the national capital and in Lakhimpur Kheri, said IG Ratna Sanjay.

Rashmi Pandey, DG, SSB, said that the SSB, which was established in 1963 to safeguard 1,791-km-long India-Nepal border and 699 km long India-Bhutan border -- plays a key role in maintaining peace, security and goodwill among the border people, and consolidating friendly relations with the countries on the border.

Union MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for allowing the event to be held in his home constituency. He also lauded the SSB for effectively discharging their duties on the border area of Nepal and Bhutan, which are friendly nations. Mishra said safeguarding open borders adjoining friendly nations is challenging but SSB performs its duties very well.

Chief guest and MoS Nityanand Rai also praised SSB for consolidating relations with Nepal and Bhutan besides safeguarding the borders. The ministers also inaugurated the second edition of SSB Memoire and digital edition of the SSB book to mark the 59th foundation day ceremony. Representatives from Nepal were also present on the occasion.