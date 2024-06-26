SSC Constable Exam results delayed, aspirants demand immediate release

Even weeks after releasing the answer key for the 2024 constable (general duty) recruitment exam, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has yet to release the results, much to the frustration of the lakhs of aspirants who appeared for it. This delay persists despite the exam being one of the largest recruitment exams conducted by the SSC. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

47,45,501 candidates applied for the constable (GD) recruitment exam 2024, reveals information provided by the SSC in response to an RTI application submitted by aspirants.

The online application process began on November 24, 2023, and concluded on December 31, 2023. In the revised information released recently by the SSC, the number of posts has increased to 46,617. But the wait for the result of the computer-based examination continues to date.

Through this recruitment, constables (general duty) are to be recruited for organizations like the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).

The answer key for the first phase of the examination, held from February 20 to March 7, 2024, was released by the commission on April 3. Candidates claim that usually, the commission declares the result within 40 to 50 days of the release of the answer key, but in the case of constable (GD) recruitment-2024, the result has not been declared even after 84 days of the release of the answer key.

Many of these candidates have even started raising their voices on social media, demanding that the results be declared immediately.

After the declaration of the first stage result for Constable (GD) recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Rifleman (GD) in SSF, and Assam Rifles, there will be a Physical Endurance Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). After that, selection will be done through a Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and a Review Medical Examination (RME). Earlier, the first stage examination for Constable (GD) recruitment was conducted only in Hindi and English. But for the convenience of non-Hindi and non-English speaking candidates, for the first time in 2024, this examination was conducted in 13 different languages.

Officials from the Prayagraj-based Central Region Office of the SSC maintain that the much-awaited results of the constable (general duty) recruitment exam-2024 will be declared anytime within the coming few days.