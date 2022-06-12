SSU V-C recommends using the Internet to spread Sanskrit globally
Connected to the digital India campaign through their tablets and smartphones, the students studying Sanskrit at Sampurnannd Sanskrit University (SSU) will spread the language globally, hoped SSU vice-chancellor, Prof Hareram Tripathi. The V-C was speaking after the students were given smartphones and tablets on June 9 in a programme headed by U.P. Minister Ravindra Jaiswal.
Prof Tripathi said that the students studying Sanskrit are now connected to the digital India campaign. Through this medium (using internet-enabled tablets/ smartphones), the students of Sanskrit will be able to get the full benefit of the knowledge of the scriptures while living anywhere in the world. The professor hoped that the students would learn Sanskrit and help in spreading it globally.
Prof Tripathi said that the U.P. government was promoting the learning of the Sanskrit language, and digital medium would be the most suitable medium for promoting this classical language.
Nodal officer Keshalal said that tablets were given to 284 students of Acharya final year, 357 to Shastri final year, and smartphones to 50 students of BEd. A total of 641 tablets and 50 smartphones were distributed to the students.
The state government had recently sanctioned ₹1.16 crore for setting up a centre to start an online course in Sanskrit and for research work.
