St Stephen’s to reopen today, two blocks to stay shut

New Delhi

Four days after 13 students and two staff members of Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s tested positive for Covid-19, the college on Monday said it will reopen its entire campus, barring two blocks, from Tuesday. Students who tested positive for Covid-19 have been quarantined in two separate buildings in these blocks.

The college came under scanner after it was found out that the students and staff had tested positive after their return from a college trip on March 31.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Civil Lines Rajesh Chaudhary said, “All positive patients have been isolated and others have been tested as well. Further contact tracing and testing will be continued as per guidelines in this regard. Normal working has been allowed to be resumed subject to strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

Principal John Varghese said on Monday, “On the basis of site visits, Covid tests done and test results received, the SDM, Civil Lines has notified Mukherji East in Extension Block and the Sports Complex for strict perimeter control and necessary procedures for containment of Covid-19.” He added that these two blocks will be “out of bounds for all” with effect from April 5 and “until further notice.”

“Other areas of the college campus will be open for routine work with effect from April ,6 following all Covid safety measures and faculty and staff may return to normal duties as per routine,” he said.

A first-year student and hosteller, requesting anonymity, said, “We were worried after 13 students tested positive. Some of those interacted with us, had meals, and shared rooms while they carried the virus. The situation is better now and testing has been initiated. Now, we have a volunteer team who take packed food to those isolated in the two blocks.”

Until the incident, teachers were using the college to hold staggered classes for hostel residents and local Delhi students and to conduct online lessons. “We had been planning to start blended offline-online classes for our students after Easter. But that doesn’t look possible now. A lot of students and teachers don’t have the confidence to try and hold in-person classes because it would be too risky due to the surge in cases again,” said Nandita Narain, who teaches Mathematics in the college.

Principal Varghese said the college had conducted a Covid test for all resident students, housekeeping and mess staff on Saturday and all were found to be Covid-negative.