Start construction of ropeway in Kashi by July 14: Uttar Pradesh CS
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durgashankar Mishra asked the officials to start the construction work of the ropeway from Cantt to Godaulia by July 14. He said that Kashi is a city of tourists and devotees, and a ropeway construction should be completed within the stipulated time frame with an emphasis on quality.
Mishra held a meeting with the officials at the Circuit House auditorium and reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7.
Commissionerate building to be built in Damru shape
The divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal gave a presentation to CS about the new commissionerate building to be built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The commissionerate informed CS that the building will be in the shape of a Damru of Shiva on a plot located on the premises of the present commissionerate office. Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said that the building was slated to have two towers, with one tower to be given on lease for 30 years to the executing agency.
Tent city to come up in Kashi
The CS also reviewed the tent city to be built on the other side of Ganga. The administration aims to make the tent city a centre of tourist attraction.
He told that this tent city will remain functional from October to February and asked the Commissioner to take inputs from the Prayagraj administration, who set up a similar city for Kumbh.
DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan, principal secretary housing Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, ADG, IG K Satyanarayana, CP A Satish Ganesh, Development Authority vice president Isha Duhan and other officers were present at the meeting.
Inspects Amul plant, other projects
Mishra also inspected Amul Dairy Plant in Karakhiyaon, the compressed Biogas Plant in Shahanshahpur and the Akshaya Patra Mega Kitchen which was built on a ground of a college in Varanasi.
Tighten security at KV Temple during Shravan: CS
Varanasi: Chief secretary DS Mishra and DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan on Sunday instructed the police officials to make special security arrangements during the upcoming Shravan month, especially along the KV corridor connecting Ganga and Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Mishra directed officials to make arrangements so that devotees don’t face any problems on the Ganga route.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
