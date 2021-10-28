State agriculture minister lauds Punjab Agricultural University’s academic, research activities

State agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha paid a visit to PAU on Wednesday. Chief secretary development and PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari also graced the occasion. Nabha visited the exhibition stalls set up by various departments of PAU. The minister applauded the academic, research, and extension activities undertaken by PAU.

He said Punjab is called food basket of the nation, and PAU has provided the required technical leadership. He said that PAU is continuously enlightening the farmers about new challenges faced by the agriculture sector.

The minister encouraged the agricultural experts to be more dedicated to their work. In his address, Nabha asked the agricultural experts to identify different crop zones towards bringing up of agricultural development model.

Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, PAU, spoke about the research being done by the university on various varieties of crops, fruits, and vegetables.

RS Sidhu, registrar, PAU, said that the university is dedicated to the betterment of agriculture.