Home / Cities / Others / State agriculture minister lauds Punjab Agricultural University’s academic, research activities
others

State agriculture minister lauds Punjab Agricultural University’s academic, research activities

State agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha paid a visit to Punjab Agricultural University on Wednesday
Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha at an exhibition stall during a visit to Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Punjab agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha at an exhibition stall during a visit to Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

State agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha paid a visit to PAU on Wednesday. Chief secretary development and PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari also graced the occasion. Nabha visited the exhibition stalls set up by various departments of PAU. The minister applauded the academic, research, and extension activities undertaken by PAU.

He said Punjab is called food basket of the nation, and PAU has provided the required technical leadership. He said that PAU is continuously enlightening the farmers about new challenges faced by the agriculture sector.

The minister encouraged the agricultural experts to be more dedicated to their work. In his address, Nabha asked the agricultural experts to identify different crop zones towards bringing up of agricultural development model.

Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, PAU, spoke about the research being done by the university on various varieties of crops, fruits, and vegetables.

RS Sidhu, registrar, PAU, said that the university is dedicated to the betterment of agriculture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out