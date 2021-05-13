State approves sale of Balewadi land for Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro route

PUNE The state government has approved the sale of land in Balewadi for the Pune Mahanagar Regional Development Authority’s (PMRDA) Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro route.

This route is being developed as a joint venture between the Tata group and Siemens.

On Wednesday, at a state cabinet meeting, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray passed the proposal to sell 4.75 hectares for commercial use to Tata and Siemens at a concessional rate.

Suhas Diwase, chief executive officer (CEO) of PMRDA said, “The companies will use the land for commercial purposes. At present, work on a casting yard is on. Actual work on the metro corridor will start soon.”

The state is using the “design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT)” model for such land acquisitions.

Earlier, PMRDA had declared that a metro facility between Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi will be operational by March 2023. However, due to a delay in acquisition of land, it took time to start actual work.

PMRDA has estimated 30,000 passengers per hour during peak hours in its detail project report (DPR) on this route.

PMRDA needs to acquire a total 9,579 sqkm from various establishments.

Till date, PMRDA has acquired 1,94.9sqm from the Khadi Gram Udyog. They have also sent compulsory acquisition notices to the remaining land owners under Section of 11 of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

Vivek Kharwadkar, chief engineer, PMRDA, said, “Work is going on in full swing.”

In 2018, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) signed a contract with Tata and Siemens for the project to be developed on a public- private partnership model to decongest traffic in the city by improving connectivity within the metropolitan region.

The proposed route is 23.3km elevated track between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. It will take less than 40 minutes to cover the distance from the civil court in Shivajinagar to the Hinjewadi IT Park.

The route will have 23 elevated stations.

The project is estimated at ₹8,100 crore.