State BJP announces protest against CPI (M) across Tripura on May 18

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Tripura government is planning to organise a statewide agitation on Saturday against the opposition Communist Party Of India (Marxist) (CPI (M). CPI (M) is holding already holding protest rallies across the state. (Representative file photo)

Partners of the INDIA bloc alliance CPI(M) and its Left Front alliances started a series of protests across the state from May 13 and will continue till Saturday against the BJP-led state government’s failure in meeting basic demands including provision of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), supply of drinking water, road, medical facilities in hospitals among others.

As part of the agitation, the CPI (M) is holding protest rallies followed by submission of memorandum to the local administration over these demands.

“We have noticed that the CPI (M) is making false statements of lack of work in the state. Such statements are made to taint the image of the state government and to create public unrest. We are going to hold protest rallies on May 18 throughout the state condemning their conspiracy of lies”, said state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

Highlighting different welfare schemes launched under BJP government, Chakraborty said that 28.77 lakh beneficiaries got ₹15,400 crore loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to become self-employed and more than 5,000 beneficiaries worked under PM Swanidhi Yojana, PM Startup schemes, standup schemes and others.

Infrastructures, medical facilities and connectivity improved in the state since the BJP formed its government in 2018, he said.

However, the party spokesperson admitted that there might be some local problems in different parts of the state, and it will take time to resolve these problems.

“The Left Front in their 35 years of misrule damaged the state that needs to be repaired. Our government, in its six years tenure, is working for overall development”, he said.