INDIA bloc alliance to form govt in Centre with 350 seats: Tripura Congress chief

Calling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan hollow, Tripura Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha has said the Opposition INDIA bloc alliance will get at least 350 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to form the government at the Centre. Polling in Tripura for the two Lok Sabha seats has already taken place in the first two phases. (File photo)

“BJP fool people with false promises that they failed to fulfil. So, people made up their minds to replace the government with INDIA alliance-led new government. The INDIA alliance will form government with 350 votes”, Saha told reporters in the sidelines of an organisational meeting held at Madhupur in Sepahijala district, nearly 15 km from Agartala on Tuesday.

The meeting was held as part of an effort to strengthen the party at the grassroot level.

Reacting to the comments, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “Abki baar 400 paar will become a reality because we have support of people. We don’t have any objection if INDIA bloc leaders want to dream of coming to power”, he said.

Both the CPM and Congress became part of INDIA alliance and contested the Lok Sabha polls against the BJP in the state’s two Lok Sabha seats, West constituency and East constituency.

In West constituency, Ashish Saha is contesting against former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb while in East constituency, BJP’s Kriti Devi Debbarma will be up against opposition INDIA alliance candidate and former CPIM MLA Rajendra Reang.

CPM and Congress had entered into a seat-sharing partnership in the 60-seated assembly polls held last year.

They won 14 seats including 11 in favour of CPM and the rest four seats went to Congress in the polls.

They jointly contest the assembly by-polls held at Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats last year but lost to BJP.