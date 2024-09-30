State, Centre exploring ways for safe return of 2 abducted youngsters: Manipur CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that the state and the central governments are closely monitoring the situation and working collectively by exploring every possible effort for the safe return of the two youngsters who were allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki Militants on September 27. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh during the 128th birth anniversary functions of Jana Neta Hijam Irabot, a well-known revolutionary social activist of the state, at Hijam Irawat Square in Imphal on Monday.

On September 27 afternoon, three youngsters were reported missing while travelling to New Keithelmanbi for a recruitment test. One of them, identified as N Johnson Singh (24) of Thoubal Khekman, was located and rescued by security forces from a place in Kangpokpi district, the following day. However, the whereabouts of the two others, identified as O Thoithoi Singh of Thoubal Leishangthem Awang Leikai and Th Thoithoiba Singh of Thoubal Khekman Wangmataba Mayai Leikai were still unknown.

The chief minister said the director general of police (DGP) was rushed to the spot and expressed hope that it would have a positive outcome.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the 128th birth anniversary functions of Jana Neta Hijam Irabot, a well-known revolutionary social activist of the state, at Hijam Irawat Square in Imphal on Monday morning.