State committee formed to study emissions from crematoria

PUNE With reference to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Pune-based retired civil engineer Vikrant Latkar and the Aanadbaugh Cooperative Society over the issue of increasing toxic emission from Vaikunth crematorium in Navi peth, the state has formed a committee to address the issue.

Air pollution is attributed to an increase in the number of cremations due to Covid-19.

The committee comprises SC Kollur, scientific officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), a Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation representative, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) representative, a regional officer of MPCB, Pune, and a regional officer of MPCB, Mumbai.

The state mentioned that the committee should study the NGT order issued in 2020, to develop a proper system to control the emission of hazardous gases from the crematorium. The state has given a three-month deadline for a report to be submitted to the Bombay High Court.

Shrinivas Kandul, additional city engineer of the PMC electrical department said, “State has included a PMC representative in the committee. PMC may include its environment officers.”

Meanwhile, PMC has already assigned the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-linked National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to study the air pollution in the area around the Vaikunth crematorium.

Vikrant Latkar, petitioner and resident of Aanadbaugh said, “In the 300-metre radius of Vaikunth, there are 20,000 directly affected due to hazardous gases. It is okay that the state formed a committee, but it is on paper. It will take more than six months to sort out the problem. For the last three years, residents are complaining and PMC hasn’t taken any substantial action so far.”

Of the 24 crematoria in the city, there are residential areas around Vaikunth, Wadgaonsheri and Vishrantwadi crematoria. Anand Adsul, one of the residents of Vishrantwadi area said, “Our society is located near to Vishrantwadi crematorium. We have been facing hazardous gases and air pollution for the last 20 years. We welcome the state government’s move to set up a committee to overcome the problem of air pollution in crematoriums. We hope that it will be solved.”