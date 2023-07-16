Two railway bridges near Vindhyachal rly stn to be widened

The state government and the Railways will now collaborate to make it easier for pilgrims to reach Maa Vindhyavasini Devi Dham, a major pilgrimage site in Mirzapur district, informed officials. A railway bridge to be widened. (HT PHOTO)

“There are railway bridges named ‘Rehra’ and ‘Pategara Nala’ near Vindhyachal Railway Station. These bridges are located at the eastern and western ends of Vidhyachal Railway Station respectively. The original construction of these bridges was done in the form of balance culverts for the movement of water on both sides of the railway route. With time the population increased, and the public started using them for transportation and the state government had also constructed roads through them. The devotees going to Maa Vindhyavasini Dham use these routes,” shared chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways (NCR) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

A need was felt to widen these for the convenience and comfort of the devotees. So, keeping this in view, a joint check was carried out by the Railways and the state public works department (PWD). During the check, it was found that an additional road can be constructed across the railway embankment near these railway bridges which can help in widening the roads passing through these bridges, he explained.

In this regard, the plan is now being finalised by the Mirzapur district administration. To speed up this widening work, general manager of North Central Railway (NCR) Satish Kumar has taken up the matter at the level of chief secretary of UP Government and principal secretary (PWD) and informed them about the relevance and importance of the work, the CPRO said.

With this effort of NCR GM, a proposal is expected to come soon from the state government on a deposit basis. In this sequence, the Railways is committed to completing the work expeditiously on its part. It will also amalgamate with the Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor Project being executed by the state government, the officials said.

Thus, Railways and state government will work in synergy to offer the best possible facilities to only the railway users but also the devotees and people of Vindhyachal, Upadhyay said.