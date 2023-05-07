Home / Cities / Others / UPSRTC bus on way to Lucknow crashes into tree, passengers hurt

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2023 09:26 PM IST

According to the Uttar Pradesh State Road and Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), the accident took place around 9:15 am when the 51-seater bus crashed into a tree.

LUCKNOW A state roadways bus ferrying 15 passengers met with an accident on its way back from Gorakhpur to Lucknow on Sunday morning. Following the accident, the injured passengers were provided medical attention. Fortunately, none of the passengers sustained critical injuries.

The driver lost control of the wheels while making a left turn. (HT Photo)
According to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh State Road and Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), the accident took place around 9:15 am when the 51-seater bus crashed into a tree. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheels while making a left turn.

The injured passengers were with provided first aid and sent home, said Aditya Prakash, the assistant regional manager of UPSRTC in Ayodhya.

