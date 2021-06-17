Home / Cities / Others / State transport minister Anil Parab in Pune on Friday to review metro work
HT Image
HT Image
others

State transport minister Anil Parab in Pune on Friday to review metro work

PUNE The state minister for transport, Anil Parab, will review the Pune Metro project at Shivajinagar on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:46 PM IST

PUNE The state minister for transport, Anil Parab, will review the Pune Metro project at Shivajinagar on Friday.

He will also meet Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation officials to discuss various issues.

Maha Metro’s work on a metro station is in progress at Shivajinagar. This underground metro station will be under the Shivajingar bus stand and connect to the Shivajinagar railway station. Parab will then visit the Wakadewadi bus stand.

The meeting with MSRTC officials will take place at the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) in Bhosari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.