Stillborn delivery by minor rape survivor outside CHC: DM asks DG medical health to take action over laxity

District magistrate Deepak Meena has written to director general (medical health), Uttar Pradesh, to take action against the errant doctor and nursing staff of community health centre, Sardhana in the district where a teenage rape victim delivered a stillborn baby in the open on Friday due to the laxity of the medical staff. (Pic for representation)

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Akhilesh Mohan has attached the doctor of Sardhana CHC Dr Sarit Tomar to district headquarters and the nurse who was on duty at the time of incident to other CHC of the district after a committee formed to probe the incident submitted its report to the DM.

The CMO admitted that the committee formed to probe the issue must have found some laxity in dealing with the case, and therefore the DM has written a letter to DG, medical and health for initiating action against the errant staff who failed to discharge their duties properly.

“It was a medico-legal case and the staff should have treated it cautiously,” said Dr Mohan.

Earlier, the DM had formed a three-member committee comprising ADM finance Suryakant Tripathi, additional city magistrate Rashmi Baranwal and additional chief medical officer Dr Praveen Gautam and directed them to submit their report within two days.

ADM finance Tripathi submitted the report to DM on Monday in which committee members found laxity of the staff in dealing with an emergency.

The family of a 14-year-old pregnant rape victim arrived at the CHC early morning on Friday (May 24). The girl was in pain and the family asked the staff to admit her. Later, they alleged that the staff refused to admit the girl who gave birth to a stillborn baby in the open.

The matter was reported to the police and the police also took exception to the insensitive attitude of the CHC staff.

SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahdaur told that the girl was six months pregnant and the family members didn’t inform the police about the rape incident. He said that the rape accused had been identified as the girl’s neighbour, and a case of rape, including sections of POCSO Act, was registered against him and he was arrested.

The accused raped the girl almost eight months ago and made a video of it. He then started taking undue advantage of her, after blackmailing her and threatening to make the video viral. The girl became pregnant and the family members brought her to the CHC on Friday morning when her condition deteriorated.